Kiss The Pig: Nightside Team Puckers Up!

By: News 9

-

The chickens... well the pigs, came home to roost for the nightside team on Monday!

Amanda Taylor, David Payne, Colby Thelen and Karl Torp paid up after they edged out the morning team during fundraising for Sunbeam Family Services at the state fair.

The Kiss the Pig fundrasier raised $6,055 for the Building Brighter Futures initiative!

Thank you to everyone who donated this year.