Kiss The Pig: Nightside Team Puckers Up!


Monday, October 3rd 2022, 6:07 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The chickens... well the pigs, came home to roost for the nightside team on Monday!

Amanda Taylor, David Payne, Colby Thelen and Karl Torp paid up after they edged out the morning team during fundraising for Sunbeam Family Services at the state fair.

The Kiss the Pig fundrasier raised $6,055 for the Building Brighter Futures initiative!

Thank you to everyone who donated this year.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 3rd, 2022

October 3rd, 2022

September 30th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 4th, 2022

October 4th, 2022

October 4th, 2022

October 4th, 2022