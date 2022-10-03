Piedmont Police Increases Security At High School After Social Media Threat

-

Piedmont police detained a Piedmont High School student after the department said he made a threat against the school.

While police could not disclose the details of the threat, the school alerted parents, saying it was the threat of an event planned Monday.

Authorities said a video shared Sunday on social media prompted concern from students.

“They felt compelled to discuss it, relay it or pass it on to the school,” Piedmont Police Department chief Scott Singer said. “We feel like that made a real difference.”

The district sent out a note to the school community acknowledging the threat.

“District security personnel, local law enforcement, and Federal Bureau of Investigation officials were notified immediately and began an investigation,” the district statement said, in part.

Singer said they were able to track down the individual and bring him in for questioning. He was later released to his parents at the direction of Canadian County’s District Attorney.

“It doesn’t matter whether we believe it to be credible or not,” Singer said. “If the threat was made, (it) is sufficient for us to take affirmative action and deal with this.”

Several districts have dealt with threats already this school year.

A swatting call led to a large law enforcement presence at Bishop McGuinness High School.

Last month, another threat against Norman Public Schools came from a student in Mustang.

Residents are on heightened alert in Piedmont, especially police.

“We will be keeping patrols out for the day,” Singer said. “Though we don’t expect any issues, every day is a new day.”

Singer said the primary tip that launched the investigation came through the school's hotline.

The district said it can't comment on any possible disciplinary measures but said any actions will be in line with board policies.