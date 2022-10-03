Piedmont Schools Without Water, Children Excused To Leave

By: News 9

-

A water main break has disrupted water to Piedmont High School and Piedmont Elementary School Monday afternoon.

Parents are allowed to pick up their elementary students at any time. Absences will not count against the students.

The Wildcat Clubhouse is closed this afternoon for Piedmont Elementary.

Piedmont High School students will be released after 6th hour. Students who do not have transportation will be released to the cafeteria until buses arrive.