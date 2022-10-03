Cowboys, Sooners Kickoff Times Announced For Week 7 Action

By: Nate Kotisso

-

Well that was an eventful Week 5 of college football, wasn't it?

That can certainly be open to interpretation.

Last Saturday's games certainly made an impact on Week 7's kickoff times for the Sooners and Cowboys.

Oklahoma will host 5-0 (for now) Kansas Oct. 15 at Owen Field in Norman. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Before the Sooners can think about the Jayhawks, they'll need to see if they can make it out of the Cotton Bowl as winners after facing Texas this coming Saturday.

Oklahoma State was tested Saturday in their conference road opener at then-No. 16 ranked Baylor. The team passed with flying colors.

The Cowboys, like the Sooners two days ago, will make their Oct. 15 trip south to Fort Worth to wrestle with the now 17th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs.

OSU's kickoff time is set for 2:30 p.m.