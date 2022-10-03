DK Metcalf Carted Off The Field To Take Bathroom Break During Seahawks Win Over Lions

By: CBS Sports

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf caused a momentary scare on Sunday, leaving the field on a cart during the fourth quarter of his team's 48-45 victory over the Detroit Lions. But as it turned out, Metcalf had to take the cart off the field for quite an innocuous reason, he really needed to go to the bathroom.

Speaking to reporters after Sunday's Week 4 victory, Metcalf said that he began to have a "tummy-ache" mid-game, and opted to take the cart to the bathrooms on the far end of the field as opposed to walking.

It might have been a good decision, Metcalf said later on Twitter that he likely would not have made it without the assist.

Despite the sight of Metcalf being carted off the field, which initially spurred fears that Metcalf had suffered some sort of injury, the potty break amounted to little more than a blip on the radar of what was an excellent day. Metcalf finished the game with eight catches for 149 yards as the Seahawks snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 2-2 on the season.

While athletes having to do their business during games is usually left unsaid, Metcalf joins a select group of players who have admitted to having to use the bathroom midway through a game. One of the most famous examples being Paul Pierce, who admitted in 2019 that he left a game midway through the 2008 NBA Finals in order to relieve himself.