OHP Cancels Silver Alert For 75-Year-Old Woods County Man


Sunday, October 2nd 2022, 5:17 pm

By: News 9


UPDATE 10/02/2022 5:15 PM: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol canceled the silver alert for Newton Baker after saying he was located.

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 75-year-old Woods County man.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Newton Baker was last seen at 9:30 Saturday night in Dacoma, Oklahoma.

OHP said Baker was wearing a brown or tan t-shirt, jeans and house slippers.

He could be driving a dark blue 2020 Chevy Silverado with Oklahoma plate HAF120.

Authorities say he has a proven medical or physical disability that puts him in imminent danger of injury or death.

If you see Baker, call 911.
