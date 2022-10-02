OHP Cancels Silver Alert For 75-Year-Old Woods County Man

Sunday, October 2nd 2022, 5:17 pm
UPDATE 10/02/2022 5:15 PM: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol canceled the silver alert for Newton Baker after saying he was located.
A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 75-year-old Woods County man.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Newton Baker was last seen at 9:30 Saturday night in Dacoma, Oklahoma.
OHP said Baker was wearing a brown or tan t-shirt, jeans and house slippers.
He could be driving a dark blue 2020 Chevy Silverado with Oklahoma plate HAF120.
Authorities say he has a proven medical or physical disability that puts him in imminent danger of injury or death.
If you see Baker, call 911.
October 2nd, 2022
August 1st, 2022
July 25th, 2022
July 15th, 2022
October 3rd, 2022
October 3rd, 2022
October 2nd, 2022
October 2nd, 2022