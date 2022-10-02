58-Year-Old Killed, Hit By Vehicle In Caddo County

By: News 9

A 58-year-old was killed after a vehicle hit them Saturday evening in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said this happened at around 7:40 p.m. near 38105 County Street 2650.

The driver of the vehicle, Leah Kaulaity, 37, was travelling southbound on County Street 2650 when the vehicle hit a pedestrian, OHP said.

The pedestrian, Charles Tustison, 58, departed the roadway to the left and came to rest in a ditch, according to troopers.

OHP said Tustison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kaulaity and the passengers inside the vehicle were not injured, according to troopers.



