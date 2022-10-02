Fiestas De Las Americas Draws Big Crowd

-

A big crowd celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month at the Fiestas de las Americas Parade and Street Festival. It's drawing awareness to Hispanic traditions across our community.

Through music and dance, Nancy Baeza shows off her Mexican culture and teaches young kids traditional dances.

“It gives me like butterflies in my stomach almost every time that I perform it's just something that I enjoy doing,” Baeza said.

Many said Hispanic heritage month is a time to celebrate your roots.

“We're just all one, but we're trying to show you a little part of who we are in like the colors the music, the dancing,” Sylvia Vargas said.

Mariana Sanchez with Rikas Botanas said don't forget about the food as well.

“It's just a part of me that I bring to Oklahoma,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez opened Rikas Botanas two years ago, bringing her favorite Mexican dishes she grew up eating in California to Oklahomans.

“It makes me miss home, but this is where I am this is where I have my kids and I don't feel like I’ll ever be moving back to California. It's nice to reminisce here and there but overall, this is home now,” Sanchez said.

Nearly a hundred floats and vendors celebrating in the Capitol Hill District a place many call their home away from home.

“As Oklahoma City has grown and more diversified it's been a staple place for Hispanics to settle down and feel like they're back at home,” Cecilia Tarin said.

Folks said Hispanic culture isn't just one way of life.

“You have Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico. You have all these different countries. It's interesting because every different culture has something to give back,” Sanchez said.

They all encourage folks to learn more about the different layers of what makes Hispanic culture so special.