Silver Alert For 57-Year-Old Man In Ponca City Canceled

Saturday, October 1st 2022, 7:46 pm
UPDATE 10/1/2022 7:45 PM: Authorities said Truelove returned home and is OK. The Silver Alert has been canceled.
***
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 57-year-old man Saturday night by the Ponca City Police Department.
Authorities say Timothy Truelove was last seen Saturday at 1020 E. Central around 4 p.m. in Ponca City.
Police say he left his residence on foot wearing a red OU Sooners shirt and green cargo shorts, with no shoes.
Authorities said his left leg is partially disabled.
If you see Truelove, contact authorities. They say he has a proven medical or physical disability and is in imminent danger of injury or death.
