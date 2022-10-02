Silver Alert For 57-Year-Old Man In Ponca City Canceled

By: News 9

-

UPDATE 10/1/2022 7:45 PM: Authorities said Truelove returned home and is OK. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

***

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 57-year-old man Saturday night by the Ponca City Police Department.

Authorities say Timothy Truelove was last seen Saturday at 1020 E. Central around 4 p.m. in Ponca City.

Police say he left his residence on foot wearing a red OU Sooners shirt and green cargo shorts, with no shoes.

Authorities said his left leg is partially disabled.

If you see Truelove, contact authorities. They say he has a proven medical or physical disability and is in imminent danger of injury or death.