Norman Residents Asked To Reduce Water Consumption On Monday

By: News On 6

The City of Norman has asked utility customers to conserve water on Monday as contractors work to replace a carbon dioxide tank at the Water Treatment Plant.

The city said customers should conserve water from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, October 3, to ensure uninterrupted water service for all customers.

The City said this project was intended to begin during a period of lower water demand, but due to lack of rainfall and warm temperatures, the demands have remained high.

The carbon dioxide tank is near the end of its useful life according to the City of Norman.

Questions may be directed to the Water Treatment Division at 405-321-2182.