Free Health Screenings Available At Mercy Mission Building Sunday


Saturday, October 1st 2022, 10:52 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Chapter of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America is hosting a free health fair event Sunday.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mercy Mission Building near St. Clair Avenue and Northwest 39th Street.

The first 25 people who get a COVID-19 booster shot will get a Walmart gift card.


