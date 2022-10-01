Free Health Screenings Available At Mercy Mission Building Sunday

Saturday, October 1st 2022, 10:52 am
The Oklahoma Chapter of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America is hosting a free health fair event Sunday.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mercy Mission Building near St. Clair Avenue and Northwest 39th Street.
The first 25 people who get a COVID-19 booster shot will get a Walmart gift card.
