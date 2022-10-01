WATCH: News 9's Storme Jones, Natalie Cruz Join Metro Law Enforcement To Help Raise Money For Special Olympics


Saturday, October 1st 2022, 10:14 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

News 9's Storme Jones and Natalie Cruz are joining metro law enforcement and Special Olympics Oklahoma Saturday for an event to help raise $20,000.

The event, "Cops on a Coffee Shop," starts at 7 a.m. at the Black Rifle Coffee shop locations in Moore and Oklahoma City.

The event was created to help raise money for Special Olympics Oklahoma.

To donate, click here.
