WATCH: News 9's Storme Jones, Natalie Cruz Join Metro Law Enforcement To Help Raise Money For Special Olympics

Saturday, October 1st 2022, 10:14 am
News 9's Storme Jones and Natalie Cruz are joining metro law enforcement and Special Olympics Oklahoma Saturday for an event to help raise $20,000.
Related: OKC Metro Law Enforcement Raising Money For Special Olympics With Coffee Shop Event
The event, "Cops on a Coffee Shop," starts at 7 a.m. at the Black Rifle Coffee shop locations in Moore and Oklahoma City.
The event was created to help raise money for Special Olympics Oklahoma.
To donate, click here.
October 1st, 2022
October 1st, 2022
October 1st, 2022
October 1st, 2022
October 1st, 2022
October 1st, 2022
October 1st, 2022