Torp’s Tailgate: Crossings Christian School vs Jones

Friday, September 30th 2022, 6:01 pm
This week on Torp’s Tailgate, we're in Northwest Oklahoma City for a gridiron match-up between the Crossings Christian School Knights and the Jones Longhorns.
The Longhorns are coming off their first win of the season that they picked up last Thursday against Star Spencer.
The Knights come into the game 3-1, losing last week against Luther.
