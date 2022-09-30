WATCH: Blitz Football Analyst Dusty Dvoracek Previews Oklahoma State-Baylor

Friday, September 30th 2022, 5:59 pm
Fresh off a bye week, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will have their hands full when they face the Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon.
The Cowboys and Bears will meet for the first time since their memorable Big 12 Championship Game last December in Arlington, Texas.
News 9/News On 6 Blitz Football Analyst Dusty Dvoracek has a preview.
