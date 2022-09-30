23rd Plaza District Festival Hits NW OKC This Weekend

By: News 9

The Plaza District Association is set to line Northwest 16th Street in Oklahoma City this weekend for the Plaza District Festival.

The festival will be an all day event Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 10 p.m.

Plaza District executive director Rachael Leonhart and Plaza Fest co-chair Anna Farha joined News 9 at 4 p.m. Friday for a preview.



