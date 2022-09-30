Yukon Police Gives 'All Clear' After Discovery Of Suspicious Package At Walmart


Friday, September 30th 2022, 5:38 pm

By: News 9


YUKON, Okla. -

UPDATE (5:38 p.m., Sept. 30, 2022): Yukon police said it gave the "all clear" after a suspicious package was found Friday afternoon.

The package was a backpack found at a Walmart Supercenter near I-40 and Garth Brooks Boulevard.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's bomb squad did a sweep of the Walmart and found no threat.

The backpack was left unattended.

Business has since returned to normal, authorities said.

Below is the original story.

-------------------------------------------------------

Yukon police said it has called for the bomb squad after a suspicious package was found.

The package was found near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Garth Brooks Boulevard.

Employees and customers at the nearby Walmart were evacuated.

This is a developing story.

