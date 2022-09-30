Yukon Police Gives 'All Clear' After Discovery Of Suspicious Package At Walmart

By: News 9

Yukon Police Calls For Bomb Squad After Discovery Of Suspicious Package

UPDATE (5:38 p.m., Sept. 30, 2022): Yukon police said it gave the "all clear" after a suspicious package was found Friday afternoon.

The package was a backpack found at a Walmart Supercenter near I-40 and Garth Brooks Boulevard.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's bomb squad did a sweep of the Walmart and found no threat.

The backpack was left unattended.

Business has since returned to normal, authorities said.

Below is the original story.

Yukon police said it has called for the bomb squad after a suspicious package was found.

The package was found near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Garth Brooks Boulevard.

Employees and customers at the nearby Walmart were evacuated.

This is a developing story.