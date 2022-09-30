Apple Executive Leaving Company After Joke Goes Viral On TikTok

By: CBS News

A long-time Apple executive is exiting the technology company after making a tawdry joke about fondling "big-breasted women" for a living in a video that went viral on TikTok, according to Bloomberg News.

Tony Blevins, Apple's vice president of procurement, is shown in a 25-second clip getting out of his Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, part of a series by TikTok and Instagram creator Daniel Mac in which the owners of pricey cars are asked about their jobs.

"I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off," Blevins said, according to the captions of the September 5 video, which has been viewed 1.4 million times, according to multiple reports. "Also, if you're interested, I have a hell of a dental plan," he added.

The comments in the clip are a reference to the 1981 film "Arthur," in which the main character, a playboy played by Dudley Moore, describes his career, saying: "I race cars, play tennis and fondle women, but I have weekends off and am my own boss."

Apple also confirmed the departure of Blevins to the Wall Street Journal, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS MoneyWatch.

Blevins, a 22-year Apple veteran, confirmed to Bloomberg the incident occurred on August 18. "I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humor," he told the news service.

