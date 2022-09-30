OKC Authorities Respond To Deadly I-40 Motorcycle Wreck Near I-235 Junction


Friday, September 30th 2022, 5:42 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and traffic is resuming as normal.

The Oklahoma Highway patrol has confirmed one fatality in a motorcycle wreck that happened around 4:50 a.m. Friday on eastbound I-40 near the I-235 Junction.

Oklahoma City Police and firefighters responded to the scene and kept traffic moving past the wreck.

OHP said there are currently two lanes closed. 

This is a developing story.
