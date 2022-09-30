Links Mentioned On Sept. 30, 2022

By: News 9

Links mentioned during News 9's newscasts on Sept. 30, 2022.

Edmond Officer Critically Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle

Edmond police said one of its motorcycle officers injured in a Friday afternoon pursuit is still in critical condition.

If you'd like to donate to Sgt. Joe Wells, click here.

Background Extras Needed For 80s-Themed Movie Scene In Jones

The Oklahoma Film and Music office said it is looking for extras in a movie being filmed Sunday, Oct. 2 at Jones High School.

The film is looking for "high school-aged extras and select 'Chaperone' adults are needed for the filming.

If you'd like to sign up to be an extra, click here.

Sgt. Meagan Burke’s Family To Benefit From Newly-Launched Fund

The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police Foundation has launched a fund to support the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke, who died after another car crashed into her vehicle head-on this week.

If you’d like to donate to Burke’s family, click here.