Amazing Oklahomans: Miguel Blanco

By: News 9

Thursday's Amazing Oklahoman is working overtime for the kids he loves.

Miguel Blanco stepped up to coach the volleyball team at Classen SAS two years ago.

He led the girls through an undefeated season and to an All-City conference championship.

Miguel was transferred to a different school last year but instead of leaving his girls he continued on as their coach.

Last week, Miguel and the Classen Comets took home their second championship win.




