Local Church Sews Quilts To Be Sent All Over The World

Oklahoman’s have hearts that are big and warm, and that warmth is being sent all over the world through quilts being made at Our Lord’s Lutheran Church in The Village.

“We are the Hands of Mercy Quilters and that’s what we are, we are the hands of mercy,” said Karlene Grosz, one of the quilt makers.

The ministry was started over two decades ago for the senior ladies in the church.

“There are seven ladies that quilt all year long. And every year at this time, we gather them up and we lay them on the pews, and we bless them,” said Pastor of the church, Steve Evans.

The ladies meet weekly at the church sewing quilts and having lots of fun.

“We catch up on news from each other and discuss different parts of life,” said Grosz.

Between discussions, there is a real passion for making quilts that will ship all over the world.

“That we can put a bar code on the sides of the boxes and the bar codes will follow the quilts,” said Pastor Evans.

Thousands of quilts from Lutheran churches all over the country are then shipped to areas in need.

“That’s what keeps us going, we know it’s keeping somebody warm. They may use it as a floor mat in a tent, or as a tent sometimes,” said Grosz.

Along with the quilts the church also sends care packages and backpacks for kids and adults.

“Each backpack has a box of crayons, four notebooks, a ruler, a pencil sharpener, scissors,” said Karen Foran, one of the quilters.

Care packages consist of towels, soap, deodorant, and other toiletries all sent to places where those items are not readily available.

“When you get an email that says your quilts went to Tanzania, and they had some disaster there and they needed help and your quilts were part of that,” said Pastor Evans.

And for the ladies receiving those emails can be overwhelming.

“It’s just a great mission,” said Foran.

The group makes at least one hundred quilts every year and have already started on the quilts for next year.



