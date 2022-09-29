OKC Zoo’s ‘ZOOBrew’ Will Be On Tap Again This Weekend

-

Lions, tigers and beers? Oh my! You can enjoy all three this weekend at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

ZOOBrew is Oklahoma's largest outdoor craft beer festival which happens, of course, at the OKC Zoo.

It will be an evening of animals and ale, flavor and fun for guests 21 and over from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday.

There will be a variety of tastings from local breweries and food trucks as well as a silent auction supporting the Zoo's conservation initiatives.

It's the perfect evening for animal lovers and craft beer enthusiasts to celebrate their common interests.

"It brings a new audience to the zoo, a 21 and up audience,” OKC Zoo public relations director Candice Rennels said. “And you get to see the zoo at night, which isn't something you usually get to experience."

Tickets are on sale now, but they are selling out fast.

Admission is $70 and includes unlimited beer samplings, access to the carousel and Brick Live Animal Paradise.

Other ticket levels include early entry, access to the sea lion presentations, special food tastings and a T-shirt.

Designated driver tickets are also available for $15.

