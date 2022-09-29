Portions Of Interstate 35 Northbound, Ramps To Close This Weekend

Another major closure is expected for a busy Oklahoma City metro interstate this weekend.

This weekend, Interstate 35 northbound will be completely shut down between Interstate 40 and Interstate 44.

The closure will start at 7 p.m. Friday and continue until 6 a.m. Monday.

The detour will be I-40 to northbound I-235 northbound to I-44 eastbound and then back to I-35 northbound.

The ramps to Sunnylane Road, Scott Street and I-35 northbound from I-40 westbound will also be closed during the same time for this project

This is a 4-mile resurfacing project that's a temporary fix to help preserve the pavement until future reconstruction of this section expected in 2029.

Two weekends ago, crews successfully completed the Southbound lanes of I-35 in the same area 10 hours ahead of schedule.

Drivers are being asked to plan their routes ahead this weekend and expect delays around the start and end points of this project.

These closures will shorten the project from an estimated five months to two months, if weather permits.