Medical Minute: Ending Hunger

Thursday, September 29th 2022, 4:36 pm
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, more than 13 million households in the U.S. are food insecure.
Now, President Biden is laying out a multi-billion dollar plan to end hunger over the next eight years.
One expert said food insecurity in the U.S. has gotten worse since the COVID-19 pandemic.
News 9's Lacie Lowry explains in Thursday's Medical Minute.
