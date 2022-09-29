Medical Minute: Ending Hunger

By: News 9

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, more than 13 million households in the U.S. are food insecure.

Now, President Biden is laying out a multi-billion dollar plan to end hunger over the next eight years.

One expert said food insecurity in the U.S. has gotten worse since the COVID-19 pandemic.

