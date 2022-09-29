Authorities Searching For Vehicles Involved In Deadly Crash On I-35

By: News 9

Authorities are searching for the people that were involved or witnessed a crash Tuesday night in Moore.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said this happened at around 9:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-35 between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road.

Troopers said they believe that some of the vehicles involved in the crash left the scene.

OHP said they are trying to locate witnesses on this crash.

Troopers ask that anyone with any information on the crash to call the OHP Central Communications Center at 405-425-2323.

This is a developing story.







