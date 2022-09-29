Authorities Searching For Vehicles Involved In Deadly Crash On I-35


Thursday, September 29th 2022, 9:03 am

By: News 9


MOORE, Okla. -

Authorities are searching for the people that were involved or witnessed a crash Tuesday night in Moore.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said this happened at around 9:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-35 between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road.

Troopers said they believe that some of the vehicles involved in the crash left the scene.

OHP said they are trying to locate witnesses on this crash.

Troopers ask that anyone with any information on the crash to call the OHP Central Communications Center at 405-425-2323.

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 29th, 2022

August 1st, 2022

July 25th, 2022

July 15th, 2022

Top Headlines

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022