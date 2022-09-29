Temps Around 80 Degrees Across The State With Mild Winds Expected

By: News 9

A mild start to you Thursday with a gusty south wind and temps in the 50s and 60s. Fire threat continues with low humidity and dry conditions.

Lows tonight mean a cool start to your Friday with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Friday afternoon looks beautiful with highs in the lower and mid 80s.

Saturday will be sunny and hot.

Tonight into tomorrow morning a few showers possible, but most locations will be dry.