Temps Around 80 Degrees Across The State With Mild Winds Expected


Thursday, September 29th 2022, 7:10 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A mild start to you Thursday with a gusty south wind and temps in the 50s and 60s. Fire threat continues with low humidity and dry conditions.

Temps across the state this afternoon.

Lows tonight mean a cool start to your Friday with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Lows tonight across the state.

Friday afternoon looks beautiful with highs in the lower and mid 80s.

Temps across the state tomorrow afternoon.

Saturday will be sunny and hot. 

Temps across the state on Saturday.

Tonight into tomorrow morning a few showers possible, but most locations will be dry.

Chances of rain and storms for Thursday and Friday.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

Top Headlines

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022