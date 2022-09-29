Twin Lakes Fire Department Preparing To Unveil New Station

Thursday, September 29th 2022, 5:56 am
After a fire in 2021 destroyed their station, the Twin Lakes Fire Department near Crescent is getting ready to move into their new home.
The department said the fire did more than $1 million in damage, destroying six vehicles and all of the volunteer firefighter's equipment.
Neighboring departments stepped up to help replace what was lost shortly after the fire, while the department planned the rebuild of their new station.
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022