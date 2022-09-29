Final Deadline To Register To Vote Approaching


Thursday, September 29th 2022, 4:26 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Nov. 8 election is coming up, and the deadline to register is a little less than a month before, on Oct. 14.

The upcoming ballot features the state governor's race, both Senate seats, state and national Representative seats, and several local elections to cast your vote in.

