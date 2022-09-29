Final Deadline To Register To Vote Approaching

Thursday, September 29th 2022, 4:26 am
The Nov. 8 election is coming up, and the deadline to register is a little less than a month before, on Oct. 14.
The upcoming ballot features the state governor's race, both Senate seats, state and national Representative seats, and several local elections to cast your vote in.
For more information on how to register, click here.
