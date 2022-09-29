Links Mentioned On Sept. 29, 2022

By: News 9

-

Links Mentioned during News 9's newscasts on Sept. 29, 2022.

Hurricane Ian Relief

AT&T is offering a way to help those affected by Hurricane Ian through a text-to-donate campaign.

Text IAN to 90999 to make a one-time donation of $10 to the American Red Cross.

Text DISASTER to 20222 to make a one-time $10 donation to Volunteer Florida Foundation – Florida Disaster Fund.

Text HOME to 501501 to make a one-time $20 donation to SBP.

Text CONNECT to 20222 to make a one-time $10 donation to the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center.

OKC Zoo’s ‘ZOOBrew’ Will Be On Tap Again This Weekend

Lions, tigers and beers? Oh my! You can enjoy all three this weekend at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

ZOOBrew is Oklahoma's largest outdoor craft beer festival.

For more information on ZOOBrew, you can click here.

SNAP Nutrition Incentive Boosts Produce Purchases In Oklahoma

The Hunger Free Oklahoma Nutrition Incentive Program called "Double Up Oklahoma" or is helping people gain access to fresh produce.

If you would like more information on “Double Up Oklahoma,” click here.

GoFundMe For Sgt. Joe Wells

If you would like to donate, follow this link.



