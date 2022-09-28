2 OKC Metro Law Firms Merge To Meet Estate Planning Demand Post-COVID

-

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, an Oklahoma City metro law firm said it has seen a significant increase in those asking about estate planning.

The firm is now planning a merger to keep up with the growing clientele.

In his line of work, attorney Brian Hill said there is one fact that comes up a lot – tomorrow is not guaranteed. Lately, Hill said, it seems more people are thinking about it.

“We understand that this is not necessarily on our time frame, when we expect it to happen,” Hill said.

Hill said that since the pandemic, the firm has seen a 156% increase in interest and that interest seems to skew younger.

“The pandemic has really exposed the frailty of life and a lot of the challenges people face,” Hill said.

Hill focuses on estate planning as a partner at Ball, Morse, Lowe, which will soon merge with the firm Mugg, Winston. The merger is a way to meet the new demand.

“We see a lot of people come in with questions saying, ‘I went through this with my parents, and I don’t want to go through this challenging situation again,’” Hill said.

The situation he describes could be a loved one who passed without a will or trust in place. Those assets are then in the hands of the state.

Since 2020, the firm has seen another increase, It is one Hill said clients hope to avoid.

“We’ve seen a spike in probates,” Hill said. “We’ve seen a spike in court action of people that didn’t take preparations in advance.”

They see the merger as a sign that more people are taking stock.

Those who hope to guarantee what comes next when you can’t guarantee tomorrow.