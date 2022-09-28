OHP Identifies Driver Killed In Cleveland County 4-Vehicle Crash

Wednesday, September 28th 2022, 1:32 pm
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released its report on a deadly crash Tuesday night.
Four vehicles were involved in the wreck just before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 35 southbound near Indian Hills Road in Cleveland County.
Related: OHP Responds To Deadly 4-Vehicle Crash South Of Moore
Authorities said one of the drivers, identified as 70-year-old Garth McDonald, was pronounced dead at the scene. McDonald was driving a motorcycle.
Two drivers from two other vehicles were not injured in the crash.
OHP does not yet have any information on anyone in the fourth vehicle.
September 28th, 2022
August 1st, 2022
July 25th, 2022
July 15th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022
September 29th, 2022