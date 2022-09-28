OHP Identifies Driver Killed In Cleveland County 4-Vehicle Crash


Wednesday, September 28th 2022, 1:32 pm

By: News 9


CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released its report on a deadly crash Tuesday night.

Four vehicles were involved in the wreck just before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 35 southbound near Indian Hills Road in Cleveland County.

Authorities said one of the drivers, identified as 70-year-old Garth McDonald, was pronounced dead at the scene. McDonald was driving a motorcycle.

Two drivers from two other vehicles were not injured in the crash.

OHP does not yet have any information on anyone in the fourth vehicle.

