WATCH: Rep. Jon Echols, Sen. Greg McCortney Discuss Special Session

Wednesday, September 28th 2022, 11:00 am
State Rep. Jon Echols and Sen. Greg McCortney held a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss protocols and expectations for the upcoming special session.
The special session is set to start at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
