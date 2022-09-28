WATCH: Rep. Jon Echols, Sen. Greg McCortney Discuss Special Session


Wednesday, September 28th 2022, 11:00 am

By: News 9, News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

State Rep. Jon Echols and Sen. Greg McCortney held a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss protocols and expectations for the upcoming special session.

Related: Lawmakers Convene Wednesday To Spend Millions In Federal COVID Relief Funds

The special session is set to start at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 28th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

Top Headlines

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022

September 29th, 2022