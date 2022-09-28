23rd Annual Plaza Festival Starts On Saturday

By: News 9

Organizers for the 23rd annual Plaza Festival are gearing up in preparation for this weekend.

The festival starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and ends at 10 p.m., and is located in Oklahoma City's Plaza District on Northwest 16th Street.

Executive Director for the festival Rachael Leonhart said the festival is free to the public and features plenty of art and music for guests.

"Pouring back into artists and increasing our budget to pay artists, entertainers and musicians drives foot traffic to the district," Leonhart said. "It brings the community together, it makes it a beautiful place to live and work."

