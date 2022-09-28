Edmond Electric Company Headed To Florida To Assist In Hurricane Relief

By: News 9

Edmond Electric crews left for Florida Wednesday morning to help with power restoration after Hurricane Ian hits later today.

Director of Edmond Electric Glenn Fisher said those going are supporting power restoration along with other teams from across the country.

“The American Public Power Association represents over 2,000 municipalities across the United States," Fisher said. "In events like these, such as the hurricane in Florida, a lot of the times they will make requests for mutual aid or assistance from other municipalities in the United States.”

The workers from Edmond Electric are going to Mount Dora, a community of about 14,000 people northwest of Orlando, to help their crews restore service to their customers.

Fisher also said the effort is reciprocal, in hopes that should they deal with a disaster that cuts off the power, others will come to their aid.

“I think it’s important for us to lend mutual aid to other communities across the United States. This is mutual," Fisher said. "In times where we may need assistance, we can count on these other municipalities across the United States to help us out as well. We want to make sure all the customers across the United States have service."