Men Plead Guilty To Racially-Motivated Hate Crime In Shawnee

By: News 9

Two men have pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime in Shawnee back in 2019.

Devan Nathanial Johnson and Brandon Wayne Killian were charged after physically assaulting a Black man and his friend in the parking lot of a bar.

The indictment alleged that the assault took place due to the Black man's race.

According to statements made before District Judge Bernard Jones at the plea hearings in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma this week, both defendants admitted to assaulting the Black man in the parking lot of the bar on June 22, 2019, because the man was Black. The assault resulted in bodily injury to the victim.

“These two defendants are being held accountable for subjecting a Black man to a brutal and racially motivated assault,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division “Convictions like these make clear that the Department of Justice will continue to investigate and prosecute individuals who violently assault others because of their race or the color of their skin.”

“The defendants targeted a Black victim for a brutal attack simply because of the color of his skin,” said U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma. “Hate-fueled criminal conduct is morally reprehensible and can never be acceptable in a civilized society. We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to combat all hate crimes.”

“Violent acts of hate and racism have no place in our community and will not be tolerated,” said Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray of the FBI Oklahoma City Field Division. “The FBI will continue to use all authority granted to us by federal law to investigate crimes motivated by bias, and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

At sentencing, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $ 250,000 for the violation. Both defendants will also be ordered to pay restitution to the victim of their crime.



