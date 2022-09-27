Haunt The Zoo


Tuesday, September 27th 2022, 3:21 pm

By: News 9



Come see News 9 and enjoy all the fun at Haunt the Zoo this October! We'll be there each weekend in October starting Saturday, Oct. 8th passing out candy on the Trick-Or-Treat Trail.


Haunt The Zoo is Oklahoma's largest, family-friendly trick-or-treating tradition. Your kids can dress up and collect treats contact-free from 13 candy stations located along the trail. The trail is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



For details and ticket information, visit okczoo.org/htz
