Oklahomans Gear Up For Regatta Competition Friday At Riversport OKC

The Oklahoma Regatta Festival is set to take place this week at Riversport OKC. A few of the Dragon Boat teams feature some competitors who prove age is just a number.

Some have been hitting the water preparing for the regatta since July.

A group of competitors, who hail from the Spanish Cove Retirement Village, were part of the first Senior Dragon Boat team in the state.

Other teams have joined in, but members of the Spanish Cove Retirement Village team said they are the oldest.

Joan Allen and Joy Heidebrecht are a mother and daughter pair.

"We're ready... We are going to win," Allen said.

Two of those teams are mother-daughter teams. Allen said that having her daughter compete with her means the world to her.

"She's my daughter because I have her support as well as the other people in the group but having her support,” Allen said. “It means so much.”

Competitor Civilla Ball said paddling creates great community.

"It's a change from the usual and it's good fellowship and it's fun to be with people,” Ball said. “Paddlers have got a lot of life to them."

Spanish Cove Retirement Village director of wellness and resident relations Debbie Miller said the participants are still learning.

"Life isn't over at any certain age,” Miller said. “We can still compete. We can still perform. We can still have fun at any certain age and it is, it is a lot of fun."

Ball, 95, is the oldest member of their team. Her secret?

"Put God first, treat your body right try to eat healthy and don't stop exercising," Ball said.

Instructor Tamara Roman said she feels inspired by the participants.

"They look so good out there, all ages,” Roman said. “I would want to do that if I was older."

The festival begins at 5 p.m. Friday.