Authorities Responding To Semitruck Rollover On Northbound I-44


Tuesday, September 27th 2022, 8:54 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities are responding to a semitruck that has rolled over at around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of I-44 near Southwest 59th Street.

The wreck has closed both lanes of the highway at that location, and traffic is being directed to pass via the shoulders.

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

Top Headlines

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022