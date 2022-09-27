Authorities Responding To Semitruck Rollover On Northbound I-44

Tuesday, September 27th 2022, 8:54 am
Authorities are responding to a semitruck that has rolled over at around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of I-44 near Southwest 59th Street.
The wreck has closed both lanes of the highway at that location, and traffic is being directed to pass via the shoulders.
This is a developing story.
