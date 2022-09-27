Jan. 6 Committee Planning Next Hearing For Wednesday


Tuesday, September 27th 2022, 7:53 am

By: News 9


WASHINGTON -

The special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks is preparing for another hearing.

Currently, it is unclear what evidence the panel members are expected to present, but Democratic Representative Adam Schiff says the hearing could be more sweeping than others.

The committee meets Wednesday at noon.
