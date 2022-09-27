White House Responds To Russian Nuclear Weapons Threat


Tuesday, September 27th 2022, 7:45 am

By: News 9


The Biden administration warns of catastrophic consequences after Russian president Vladimir Putin threatens to use nuclear weapons.

This comes after Putin called up 300,000 reserves to the Russian army and announced plans to annex Ukrainian provinces currently occupied by Russia.

U.S. officials said they are taking steps to ensure nuclear weapons are not used.
