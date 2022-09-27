NASA Redirects Asteroid 7 Million Miles Away

By: News 9

NASA took its first steps in testing it's planetary defense yesterday.

The Double Asteroid Re-Direction Test Team, also known as DART, successfully slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid that was 7 million miles away from earth.

Dr. Ralph Semmel, director of John Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory, said this is a milestone for humanity in space

"For the first time, humanity has demonstrated the ability to autonomously target and alter the orbit of a celestial object," Semmel said.

How much they diverted the asteroid's path will be determined later by telescopes around the world and in space.



