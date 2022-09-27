NASA Redirects Asteroid 7 Million Miles Away


Tuesday, September 27th 2022, 7:11 am

By: News 9


NASA took its first steps in testing it's planetary defense yesterday.

The Double Asteroid Re-Direction Test Team, also known as DART, successfully slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid that was 7 million miles away from earth.

Dr. Ralph Semmel, director of John Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory, said this is a milestone for humanity in space

"For the first time, humanity has demonstrated the ability to autonomously target and alter the orbit of a celestial object," Semmel said.

How much they diverted the asteroid's path will be determined later by telescopes around the world and in space.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

Top Headlines

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022