Sunny Skies And Light Winds As Burn Bans Rise Across State

Another quiet day across Oklahoma. Look for highs above average with sunny skies. Light winds today.

Tonight will be cool and clear with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will be a bit cooler on Thursday.

Due to lack of rain and dry air in place, the fire threat is high. The number of counties under a burn ban continues to grow.