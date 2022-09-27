Sunny Skies And Light Winds As Burn Bans Rise Across State


Tuesday, September 27th 2022, 6:55 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Another quiet day across Oklahoma. Look for highs above average with sunny skies. Light winds today.

Temps this afternoon across the state.

Tonight will be cool and clear with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Lows tonight across the state.

Tomorrow highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will be a bit cooler on Thursday.

Temps tomorrow afternoon.

Due to lack of rain and dry air in place, the fire threat is high. The number of counties under a burn ban continues to grow. 

Current counties with bun bans.
