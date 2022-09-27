OKCFD Responds To House Fire In SW OKC

Tuesday, September 27th 2022, 4:19 am
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire at around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday near Southwest 29th Street and I-44.
The department said it was originally called out to a grass fire, but quickly realized it was a house engulfed in flames.
Firefighters said the house was abandoned, and had no working utilities.
