OKCFD Responds To House Fire In SW OKC


Tuesday, September 27th 2022, 4:19 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire at around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday near Southwest 29th Street and I-44.

The department said it was originally called out to a grass fire, but quickly realized it was a house engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said the house was abandoned, and had no working utilities.
