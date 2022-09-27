Silver Alert Canceled, 94-Year-Old Man Found

By: News 9

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 94-Year-Old Man In Cleveland County

-

UPDATE: The silver alert issued for James Anderson, 94, has been canceled after he was located and returned safely.

A silver alert has been issued for a missing man in Moore.

Authorities said James Anderson, 94, was last seen at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday.

He was wearing pink dress shirt and blue jeans, and drove a grey 2014 Ford F-150 with Oklahoma tag number FPS823.

Anderson wears glasses and has hearing aids, authorities said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol asks that if anyone sees Anderson, to call 9-1-1.