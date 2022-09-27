OCPD Investigating Homicide In SE Oklahoma City

Monday, September 26th 2022, 10:13 pm
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City.
Officers were called to the shooting just before 6:30 p.m.
According to police, the incident started as an altercation and then escalated into a shooting.
The suspect is in custody at this time.
This is a developing story.
