‘Parent Promise’ Provides Resources To Strengthen Oklahoma Families

Parent Promise is a local nonprofit that’s goal is to strengthen the bonds of Oklahoma families.

“Our mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect through the delivery of home base education support programs that’s more commonly known as home visiting,” said Sherry Fair, executive director of Parent Promise.

Programs offered are completely voluntary, with the goal of helping parents and expecting parents navigate life’s challenges.

“The challenges can be that of unemployment, it can be someone that is really not sure how to take care of a baby because maybe they didn’t have the best example of parents,” said Fair.

Clients are assigned case workers to identify areas of need like education, clothing or food.

“So, whether that’s rent and utility assistance, that’s childcare assistance, that’s emergency housing, whatever resources they are needing she can help connect them to the right place,” said Reagan Mach, Community Relations for Parent Promise.

“They’ve helped me become more confident within myself of being a mom,” said Parent Promise client, Keiziah Pompey.

Pompey has a history of drug abuse and didn’t raise her two oldest children, but with the help of Parent Promise she can now focus on raising her young son.

“This program taught me to be a woman within me, and they gave me guidance that I needed to mature enough to be able to raise a child, and to love myself so that I can love him,” said Pompey.

“They work with our program because they want to succeed and they want to be the best parents they can be,” said Fair.

Pompey said there is one major difference between Parent Promise and other programs she has been in.

“They’re not judgmental, the best thing about this program is they are not judgmental, if I were to fall off, I know that they would help me get back to where I need to be,” said Pompey.

“First thing we do is, how has it been? How are you guys doing? We want to make sure that that family is in a good place, before we start teaching them things,” said Shawna Norman, program manager for Parent Promise.

It is that caring spirit that now has women like Pompey on the road to success

“These women are more than in my corner they are by my side. They are standing there,” said Pompey.

The program offers three different home visiting models, Healthy Families America, which focuses on prenatal moms and families. Parents as Teachers, which focuses on newborns to age five. And then Exchange Parent Aide, that focuses on families with kids in the 6- to 12-year-old range.

The group partners with other nonprofits for additional resources for families. For information about Parent Promise, visit their website or for faster service call (405) 232-2500




