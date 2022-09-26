OU Health's Advice Against 'Sleepy Chicken' Tiktok Trend


OU Health has issued a warning against a TikTok trend called "sleepy chicken."

Health leaders said boiling a medication can make it concentrated and change its original properties which can make it as much as 10 times more than the dose you were anticipating.

"Once you start tot boil that medication, those medications become a vapor, and it can cause irritation to your nose, throat or even the lungs causing damage that can be permanent," OU Children's Hospital Dr. Vamsikrishna Kaliki said.

Doctors said simply inhaling the vapors while cooking the chicken can cause high levels of the drug to enter your body and cause brain damage.
