Sassy Mama: Creamy Feta Dip

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows how to make a delicious recipe for creamy feta dip.
Ingredients
1 8-oz block feta cheese, in water (drained)
½ cup Greek yogurt
½ cup mayonnaise
Zest from 1 lemon (about 1 teaspoon, packed)
1 small clove garlic, chopped
¼ teaspoon dried dill
¼ teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon dried thyme
Salt and pepper to taste
crushed red pepper flakes* (If you like it spicy, add red pepper flakes!)
Fresh pita, toasted & warmed
Topping: toasted sesame seeds, olive oil and fresh dill
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a food processor until smooth. Drizzle with toasted sesame seeds and a drizzle of olive oil.
Chill until you are ready to serve in an airtight container.
