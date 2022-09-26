Sassy Mama: Creamy Feta Dip


Monday, September 26th 2022, 6:12 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows how to make a delicious recipe for creamy feta dip.


Ingredients

1 8-oz block feta cheese, in water (drained)

½ cup Greek yogurt

½ cup mayonnaise

Zest from 1 lemon (about 1 teaspoon, packed)

1 small clove garlic, chopped

¼ teaspoon dried dill

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

crushed red pepper flakes* (If you like it spicy, add red pepper flakes!)

Fresh pita, toasted & warmed

 

Topping: toasted sesame seeds, olive oil and fresh dill


Directions

Combine all ingredients in a food processor until smooth. Drizzle with toasted sesame seeds and a drizzle of olive oil.

Chill until you are ready to serve in an airtight container.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News On 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 26th, 2022

September 26th, 2022

September 21st, 2022

September 21st, 2022

Top Headlines

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022