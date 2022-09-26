Sassy Mama: Creamy Feta Dip

By: News 9

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows how to make a delicious recipe for creamy feta dip.





Ingredients

1 8-oz block feta cheese, in water (drained)

½ cup Greek yogurt

½ cup mayonnaise

Zest from 1 lemon (about 1 teaspoon, packed)

1 small clove garlic, chopped

¼ teaspoon dried dill

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

crushed red pepper flakes* (If you like it spicy, add red pepper flakes!)

Fresh pita, toasted & warmed

Topping: toasted sesame seeds, olive oil and fresh dill





Directions

Combine all ingredients in a food processor until smooth. Drizzle with toasted sesame seeds and a drizzle of olive oil.

Chill until you are ready to serve in an airtight container.