15th Season Of OKC Thunder Basketball Tips Off With Media Day

By: News 9, News On 6

-

Season No. 15 in Oklahoma is right around the corner for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder will be without rookie Chet Holmgren all season as he recovers from foot surgery, and it's too soon to tell if Shai-Gilgeous Alexander will be able to go on opening day.

SGA is dealing with a knee injury.

Thunder reporter Steve McGehee has more from Monday's Media Day in OKC.