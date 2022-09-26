15th Season Of OKC Thunder Basketball Tips Off With Media Day


Monday, September 26th 2022, 5:36 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Season No. 15 in Oklahoma is right around the corner for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder will be without rookie Chet Holmgren all season as he recovers from foot surgery, and it's too soon to tell if Shai-Gilgeous Alexander will be able to go on opening day.

SGA is dealing with a knee injury.

Thunder reporter Steve McGehee has more from Monday's Media Day in OKC.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News On 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 26th, 2022

September 21st, 2022

August 28th, 2022

July 31st, 2022

Top Headlines

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022