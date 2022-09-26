The Beach Boys Visit Wounded OCSO Deputy

Monday, September 26th 2022, 10:12 am
The band stopped by to see Deputy Mark Johns and honored him during their concert Saturday night.
Deputy Johns was shot while trying to protect fellow deputy Sgt. Bobby Swartz, who was killed in a shooting in August.
The group signed guitars that were later raffled off to benefit him and the family of Sgt. Swartz.
